- A 68-year-old woman from Watsonville died when her vehicle went down an embankment and crashed into the picnic area at Seacliff State Beach on Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a 2018 Toyota RAV4 down State Park Drive, south of Santa Cruz Avenue, before entering Seacliff State Beach, when the vehicle drove down an embankment and crashed onto the picnic area. [Mercury News]
- 49ers’ tight end George Kittle made an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium with wrestler (and former football player) Pat McAfee to help take down two-time WWE champion The Miz. Kittle, a massive WWE fan, pulled a clothesline move to best The Miz. [KNTV]
George Kittle helps Pat McAfee take down The Miz at WrestleMania 😱pic.twitter.com/r0TiS1viDI— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 2, 2023
- A fire broke out in a vacant restaurant building in San Jose early Saturday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene on North First Street shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, and managed to contain the flames with no injuries reported. [Mercury News]
- Another Saturday morning house fire in SF’s Silver Terrace neighborhood displaced five residents, but no injuries were reported, according to the SF Fire department. [SF Examiner]
- The popular Mum's Cafe in San Francisco’s Japantown neighborhood, known for its shabu shabu, announced that its last day in operation would be Sunday, after 40 years, as the owner is set to retire. [ABC7]
- It’s cherry blossom season, and the Standard has a roundup of some of the best places around the Bay to go see some blooming cherry blossom trees.
- The final March Madness game is set for Monday — UConn, after beating Miami Saturday night, will face San Diego State, who defeated Florida Atlantic in a buzzer-beater Saturday. [KPIX]
Image via California Parks Departnent.