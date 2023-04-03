- Another high-wind advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Monday. Strong gusts are expected along the coast and elsewhere. [ABC 7]
- But, we may finally be getting some warmer weather later this week! A high-pressure system could bring temps in the 70s by the weekend. [Chronicle]
- A 37-year-old Concord man was killed early Monday morning in a shooting outside a sports bar in Pleasant Hill. The shooting took place around 1:15 a.m., following a fight between two groups outside Farrington's, a bar on Contra Costa Boulevard in the Pleasant Hill Plaza. [NBC Bay Area]
- The year's most important measurement of the Sierra Nevada snowpack, the April survey, is taking place today. [KPIX]
- Two shootings on Sunday on East 12th Street in Oakland left three people wounded, and briefly caused BART trains to skip Fruitvale Station. [Chronicle]
- A boba tea shop in SF's Chinatown, Love Tea at Broadway and Grant Avenue, was hit twice in the same night by burglars last week. [KPIX]
- The deficit in next year's city budget in San Francisco has climbed to $291 million, and city departments have all been told to plan for 5% cuts across the board on top of cuts that have already been made. [Chronicle]
- The Lucky supermarket in Larkspur, one of the only grocery stores in central Marin, is closing April 14 after decades at the site. [Mercury News]
- That Chinese spy balloon shot down by the U.S. in early February was able to transmit information back to China in real time, sources say, but they still don't know exactly what intelligence it may have collected. [CNN]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist