- One man is dead, and was found "riddled with multiple gunshot wounds," after a late-night freeway shooting and crash on I-580 in Oakland Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Park Boulevard exit, and several eastbound lanes were closed until 4:50 a.m. Thursday. [KTVU / KPIX]
- A collapsed hillside near I-680 in Benecia has damaged the city's main water line, and residents and businesses are being asked to drastically cut back their water usage. People are being asked reduce usage by 40% until the pipe can be fixed. [KRON4]
- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, the papers longtime Russia correspondent, has been arrested in Russia on spying charges. Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the Cold War. [Associated Press]
- Major track work this weekend will delay BART trains in the East Bay, with trains replaced by buses between Rockridge and Orinda. This is the first of five track-work weekends in the area between now and June. [Bay City News]
- A man who was reported missing in Alameda last week, Angel Ambriz, 56, was found dead in the water on Wednesday near the Marina Village Yacht Habor. [KRON4]
- An employee at a dry cleaning and tailoring business on Divisadero has been accused of using a spycam to watch women undress in a changing room. [KPIX]
- It's baseball season, so it's time again that we're reminded how terrible the Oakland A's stadium is, with RingCentral Stadium, as it's now called, ranking dead last in the country in a new survey. [KTVU]
