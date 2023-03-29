- Oh yes, that was hail today alright, which poured down around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, and we might get another round of it tonight. Meanwhile, snow fell at the peaks of Mount Diablo, and down in the South Bay at Mount Hamilton. [SFGate]
What the hail is going on in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/5UhZ5RJgCZ— Tess Huelskamp (@TessHuelskamp) March 29, 2023
- San Francisco Giants Opening Day will be an early one at 10 a.m. PT Thursday morning, as the Giants start the season against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. As usual, the TV coverage will be on NBC Sports Bay Area while the radio coverage is on KNBR 680. Obviously some extra mustard on this matchup, considering Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rebuffed the Giants in free agency. And the Chronicle observes that this year’s Giants (and Oakland A’s) are basically teams full of no-names. [Chronicle]
- That crowdfunding campaign to save the 4 Star, Balboa, and Vogue theaters was successful, surpassing its $100,000 goal Wednesday afternoon. And get this, the Balboa will host the SF premiere of Tommy Wiseau’s new film Big Shark on May 5-6. [Examiner]
- Superstar Oakland-based barbecue chef Matt Horn’s new burger concept Matty’s Old Fashioned is finally gearing up to open, after a year-plus delay. The celebrated pitmaster’s burger offshoot was originally reported with an opening date of “mid-July” July 2021, but the latest word is that it will be opening “later this spring or in early summer.” [Hoodline]
- KPIX took a one-day ride with the California Department of Cannabis Control in Discovery Bay, and within the first couple hours, they seized 2,000 plants and a thousand pounds of weed. [KPIX]
- SFPD has upped the reward to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest in a 2022 double-homicide, and this Monday is the one-year anniversary of that shooting which killed 20-year-old Kieran Carlson and 22-year-old Brandon Alexander Cheese. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist