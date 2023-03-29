There is apparently still some kind of content moderation happening at Twitter, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account has been temporarily restricted after she linked the Nashville shooting to a trans activist protest in D.C. Greene's congressional account was restricted for retweeting a flyer about the event calling it "Trans Day of Vengeance," and Twitter apparently did a sweep of all accounts posting this flyer. [CBS News]

Greene also tweeted questioning whether hormones that the alleged Nashville shooter was taking should be blamed for the incident, rather than guns. The shooting has sparked a wave of anti-trans sentiment on social media in general. [KRON4]

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed his gas-price-gouging bill into law, and it takes effect in late June. The law will penalize California-based oil companies from over-charging for their product. [KRON4]

Federal prosecutors have charged two more alleged street-level drug dealers, both Oakland residents, for dealing in Tenderloin. The suspects are 26-year-old Omar Zelaya and 27-year-old Esmun Moyses Moral-Raudales, and both were arrested earlier this month. [Chronicle]

A fallen tree has caused two homes in Menlo Park to be red-tagged. [KPIX]

One homeowner in the Santa Cruz Mountains shows ABC 7 how a retaining wall behind his home has been completely destroyed by a swollen creek, and his insurance doesn't cover what's considered "land movement." [ABC 7]

Berkeley's Delirama says that persistent power outages have cost them $100,000 in spoiled food, and they may declare bankruptcy. [ABC 7]

State economists have told the state's reparations committee that the cost of providing reparations to Black residents of the state could top $800 billion, or two and a half times the state's annual budget — and that doesn't include compensation for lost or devalued property. [KPIX]

The FDA has approved the overdose-reversing drug Narcan for over-the-counter sales. [New York Times]

