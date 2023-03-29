Oakland police aren't saying much about the “suspicious death” of a victim found Monday in the city's Uptown neighborhood, but a mother has come forward and said it was her 33-year-old daughter, and that the body was found wrapped in plastic and rolled in a carpet.

KRON4 reported Tuesday night on a “suspicious death” in Uptown Oakland, with little information other than how “Officers received reports of a person down on the 2100 block of Brush Street just after 10:15 a.m.,” on Monday, and “When they arrived, officers found a dead person.” There was no information on the victim's possible identity.

A 33-year-old woman's body was wrapped in plastic, rolled up in a carpet and dumped in Oakland, the victim's mother told KTVU. https://t.co/qjlkeTE9Wa — KTVU (@KTVU) March 29, 2023



But KTVU has plenty more still-unconfirmed information, as an Oakland woman has come forward saying the victim was her daughter, 33-year-old Megan Ashley Lynch. And in some gruesome additional details, the station reports the body was “wrapped in plastic, rolled up in a carpet and dumped in Oakland,” according to the mother Christy Miles.

The Alameda County coroner has still not publicly confirmed the identity of the victim, nor are autopsy results available. But family members appear to have been informed of the death, and they say there are video security cameras on the block, and they’re hoping footage can lead authorities to the perpetrator.

"All I know is that my daughter met up with something very vicious and horrific," Miles told KTVU. "I'm still in disbelief, honestly."

There is a GoFundMe for Megan Lynch’s funeral and burial costs, which notes that “Unfortunately Megan did not have any life insurance.” Lynch was a mother of three children and was a caregiver.

Heatbreakingly, one of Christy Miles’s other children, 27-year-old Devin Darrel West, was killed in November 2021 at Santa Rita Jail.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3326.

Image: GoFundMe