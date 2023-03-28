- Yet another stormy Tuesday forced the closure of I-80 between Colfax and the California-Nevada state line (though it just reopened shortly before 5 p.m.), and landslides have closed roads near Yountville in Napa County. Closer to home, the Benicia Police Department posted a harrowing photo of a vehicle that “flew off the Interstate 780 overpass onto East 5th Street,” though stunningly, no one was injured. [Chronicle]
Please slow down. This vehicle flew off the Interstate 780 overpass onto East 5th Street. Fortunately there were no injuries. Area is closed at the moment. pic.twitter.com/j0YPkrVzk9— Benicia Police Department (@BeniciaPD) March 28, 2023
- The 49ers are putting in a bid to host Super Bowl 60 in 2026 (the same year that World Cup games will be played at Levi’s Stadium), but they're also asking the NFL to float them $120 million to upgrade Levi’s Stadium. Yet the city of Santa Clara, which actually owns the stadium, has officials telling the Chronicle they are very much not on board with this. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Fisherman's Wharf former home of Lefty O'Doul's Ballpark Buffet and Cafe, which went under amidst owner Nick Bovis’s connection to the Mohammed Nuru scandal, will reopen as a new It'Sugar candy emporium. Yes, there is already an It'Sugar in Fisherman’s Wharf, but this one will apparently feature special sections devoted to Asian candy brands. [Hoodline]
- The SF tourism industry is rebounding quite well, and there are currently more than 1,200 SF hotel jobs posted on the job site Indeed. [SF Business Times]
- A 3,300-foot underwater mountain that we didn’t know was sitting at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean has been discovered, a couple hundred miles off the shores of Cape Mendocino. [Sacramento Bee]
- Podcast-famous murder suspect Adnan Syed’s conviction was reinstated by a Maryland appeals court on a technicality, though the now-freed Syed may or may not have to go back to prison, as that ruling won't be determined until a couple months down the road. [NY Times]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist