Four men were shot, two of them fatally, at a Crocker-Amazon playground basketball court in April, and the SFPD is now seeking the public's help in finding the shooter.

The shooting happened on a Sunday afternoon, April 3, 2022, at Alice Chalmers Playground. It appeared to have been an ambush of some kind, with one or more suspects fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the other two were gravely wounded, and a witness described "a lot of blood," adding, "It was everywhere."

The victims were later identified as 22-year-old Brandon Cheese of San Mateo and 20-year-old Kieran Carlson of San Francisco. As KPIX reported, Cheese was reportedly at that park that day to console another friend who had lost a friend a year earlier in a similar sort of shooting.

Now the SFPD is announcing a newly authorized $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

They have also released a photo of the suspect vehicle in the case for the first time, which is described as a 2018-2022 Honda Accord.

SFPD Offers Reward for 2022 Ingleside Homicide



We have authorized a $50,000 reward for info leading to the ID, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Kieran Carlson and Brandon Alexander Cheese. ➡️ https://t.co/NnhUFVXxUv pic.twitter.com/gAQQityALt — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 15, 2022

Anyone with information regarding the case may contact Sergeant Nico Discenza of the SFPD Homicide Detail at 415-553-9069 during business hours, or they may call the SFPD 24-Hour tip line at 415-575-4444. You can also send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.