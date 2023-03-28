Three relatively small earthquakes, the largest a 3.4M, jolted Pacifica and nearby parts of the Peninsula Tuesday morning, but most of San Francisco likely slept through it.

The first quake struck at 6:01 a.m. Tuesday, and there was a second 2.6M quake about two minutes later and a third about the same size about a minute after that, per NBC Bay Area and the US Geological Survey.

The USGS is now saying the first quake was 3.4M, and its epicenter was 1 kilometere east-northeast of Pacifica, which is basically Colma? Very close to the city, but still small enough you might not have felt it.

The Twitter evidence of a great many people feeling the quake isn't really there, but I'm also not confident that "earthquake Twitter," as it were, is still a thing in the age of the Musk Algorithm. Like, if it doesn't have a paid-for blue check and it's not named Musk, you might not see it.

Windy, rainy, COLD in #Pacifica. The weather here is upstaging this morning’s 3.5 #earthquake. Wind Advisory in effect in the #BayArea. Feels like January. WHERE IS THE LAMB, MARCH? What did you do with it? You have two days left! 🥶 🌬️@KTVU pic.twitter.com/34lYqdH4sg — Allie Rasmus KTVU (@arasmusKTVU) March 28, 2023

Did you feel it?

As USGS researcher Keith Knudsen tells KPIX, the quake "was very close to the San Andreas Fault, but it probably didn't occur right on it." Knudson adds, "It also didn't have the typical type of motion where the two sides slide past each other. So we are going to be investigating."

The last similar-sized earthquake to occur in the inner Bay Area was a 3.6M temblor on December 17, with an epicenter near El Cerrito.

That was followed three days later by a much larger, 6.4M earthquake in Humboldt County that caused some minor damage.