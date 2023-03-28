- The bulk of the rain in today's umpteenth "late season" storm will peter out by 2 p.m. today, and give way to clearer skies and cold air Tuesday night. There remains the moderate possibility of severe thunderstorm cells and small tornadoes Wednesday along the coast and in the Central Valley. [Chronicle]
- An 11-year-old girl, Terra Star Jackson, who was hit by an alleged drunk driver outside her middle school in Solano County last week, has died from her injuries. Terra, who was nicknamed "Kissy" by her family, was in a crosswalk after being dropped off at school with her twin brother; the 32-year-old driver was arrested and is now out on bail. [KPIX]
- A new-ish vegan restaurant in Oakland called Roasted and Raw was targeted for a burglary last week during a storm-related power outage. [KPIX]
- Last week's storm destroyed two landmark trees in the UC Botanical Garden in Berkeley, including a 150-foot-tall redwood. [KTVU]
- A young female skydiver taking her first solo dive crashed into some power lines near Lake Elsinore in Southern California on Monday, and miraculously survived "without a scratch" and without being electrocuted. [Bay Area News Group]
- Former Giant Sergio Romo came back for one night on Monday to pitch near the end of an exhibition game and to ceremonially retire as a Giant, to great fanfare. [Chronicle]
- The Warriors' Klay Thompson is currently just three shots shy of tying his regular-season career high of 276 made three-pointers, which was set in 2015-16, and he seems likely to break that record this year. [Bay Area News Group]