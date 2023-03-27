- Um, there are possible tornadoes along Highway 1 being forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. This next storm is bringing the possibility of thunderstorms, hail, and small tornadoes along the Santa Cruz and San Mateo County coast. [Chronicle]
- The NFT-backed high-end sushi restaurant SHO, with celebrity chef Sho Kamio attached, appears to be stalled in its process to open in Salesforce Park. The ambitious buildout appears not to have begun, months after one of the owners said it would be under construction, and the sale of NFTs to fundraise appears to have stopped. [SFGate]
- A San Jose man who was shot and killed by police in a hostage standoff involving a mother and children was wielding both a replica gun and a machete, police say. The SJPD said that "swift, decisive and life-saving actions of the responding officers resulted in the rescue of a mother and her two children from an unknown armed assailant." [Mercury News]
- The six-year-old boy, one of two twins injured in a violent car crash last week stemming from a high-speed chase by Hercules police, has been taken off life support. The boys mother died instantly in the crash. [KTVU]
- First Republic Bank's stock rebounded 10% on Monday, and outflows of deposits from smaller banks to larger ones has slowed considerably. [CNBC]
- 37-year-old Joshua Beloy of San Francisco was convicted by a jury Monday of three counts of rape for the 2018 assault of his ex-girlfriend inside her Excelsior home. [KRON4]
- The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned a woman's manslaughter conviction stemming from a 2018 fatal stabbing in L.A. County because the prosecution failed to turn over evidence about the victim's violent past, which could have swayed a jury to the argument of self-defense. [Chronicle]
- Now a 70-car Canadian Pacific train has derailed in North Dakota spilling hazardous materials — but luckily no waterways are nearby. [KTVU]
Top image: Rendering courtesy of SHŌ Group