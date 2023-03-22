Among the damage being assessed from Tuesday's intense, hurricane-like windstorm, San Francisco's Third Street Bridge, a.k.a. Lefty O'Doul Bridge, sustained some damage from some industrial barges that got loose.

At least two large equipment barges got loose from their moorings in China Basin Tuesday afternoon, and slammed into the side of Lefty O'Doul Bridge. SF Public Works and the SF Fire Department were urging people to avoid the area, and the bridge remains closed to traffic after a number of its wooden planks were damaged.

Traffic alert: The Third Street Bridge is shut to through traffic — historic span struck by barges during high winds and surf. Our engineers are on site assessing damage.



INDUSTRIAL BARGES LOOSE AND HIT THE BRIDGE- 3RD STREET BRIDGE (LEFTY O'DOULS' IS CLOSED



Multiple Twitter videos showed the barges being jostled by waves coming off the Bay, and many others documented water crashing up onto the Embarcadero.

Bay Area News Group reported the damage occurred around 4:50 p.m.

This bicyclist was blasted by the waves at Port of San Francisco. Be safe out there. #AtmosphericRiver

Video from @bzdata https://t.co/4bqWzQdQwI pic.twitter.com/ZUQuVjB6wd — KTVU (@KTVU) March 21, 2023

At 6:45 p.m., Public Works tweeted that their engineers were onsite assessing damage to the bridge.

The 90-year-old bascule bridge, which first opened for use in May 1933, is adjacent to Oracle Park, and carries four lanes of car traffic over Mission Creek Channel. It was renamed in 1980 after SF-born baseball player Lefty O'Doul, who was also the namesake of a longtime Union Square restaurant and bar.

The bridge is also used for pedestrian traffic on game days at Oracle Park — and this could be significant if the bridge remains closed as baseball season kicks off.

The Giants' home opener is on April 7 against the Kansas City Royals.