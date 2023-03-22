- Around 89,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were still without power on Wednesday morning following Tuesday's storm. Almost 50,000 of those were in the East Bay, and over 8,000 are in San Francisco. [KRON4]
- Ferry service was canceled Tuesday, contributing to general chaos during the evening commute, and waves were splashing up on the Embarcadero. The unusual sight of waves crashing over the seawall brought out some onlookers and their cameras. [KTVU]
- Tuesday's "wind event" is over, but there are still pockets of rain passing over us, and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. KTVU also had reporter Evan Sernoffsky out getting battered by wind on Grizzly Peak Tuesday evening. [KTVU]
- A resident in a highrise at Main and Folsom streets in San Francisco captured video of a couch flying off a balcony Tuesday, though the air and down to the street — luckily not injuring anyone. [KRON4]
Damaging winds blow tiles, couch off San Francisco high-rise balcony @KPIXtv 🎥 Brandon Au #bayarea pic.twitter.com/FMXuFBvbXu— Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 22, 2023
- The lane closures and consequent delays on eastbound I-580 may last weeks as Caltrans crews work to repair a collapsed retaining wall near the Altamont Pass. [Chronicle]
- A man was killed and a woman was injured when a tree fell on their car in Walnut Creek Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. [NBC Bay Area]
- The driver of a van was also killed on Alpine Road in San Mateo County, near Portola Valley, when a tree fell on the vehicle around 1:30 p.m. [KRON4]
- Humboldt County got shaken by another earthquake Tuesday afternoon, this one a 4.6M around 4:20 p.m. [Bay Area News Group]
Top image via Brandon Au