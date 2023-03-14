- The social media platform Reddit hs been down since just after noon Tuesday, and while certain subreddits are slowly popping back up, the company itself admits the platform is still glitching. As recently as 5:17 p.m. PT, Reddit posted “We're almost back! You can find us hanging out in /r/downtimebananas, join us!” [TechCrunch]
TRAFFIC ALERT— CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) March 14, 2023
A wind advisory has been issued for the Richmond San Rafael Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge. No High profile vehicles allowed on the bridges at this time. All other vehicles please use caution. pic.twitter.com/wTf39sCpmJ
- Yes, that is a knocked-over semi truck on the lower deck of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Tuesday afternoon, and it blocked that eastbound 580 traffic for about three hours. The above pictures were taken just after 2 p.m. PT, but CHP Marin just announced that “As of 5:25 p.m., I-580 eastbound on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge is now open to all vehicles.” [Chronicle]
- Is anybody paying Muni fare anymore? Mission Local did a nice informal analysis, with SFMTA data indicating non-payment may be unusually high right now. But SFMTA also admits their data is inadequate, with a February report saying “Fare evasion patterns warrant greater investigation,” but with no indication that said investigation is happening. [Mission Local]
- The nearly 30-year-old home beer-brewing supply store, SF Brewcraft at 17th Avenue and Clement Street, has closed. [Hoodline]
- Berkeley’s Funky Elephant Thai restaurant (Ninth and Gilman Streets) is opening a new outpost at 24th and Valencia Streets, in the former Barzotto space. [Chronicle]
- That much-delayed, $1 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which will house much of George Lucas’s memorabilia and art collection, is now saying it will be open in 2025 in Los Angeles. [NY Times]
Image: CHP Marin via Twitter