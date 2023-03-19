A 37-year-old East Bay man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with the stabbing of a pregnant woman and two children in Antioch, according to police officials.

All three victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries, and two of them are still in critical condition, according to ABC7. The man is reportedly accused of attempted homicide.

#BREAKING: Pregnant woman, two children stabbed in Antioch, according to police. https://t.co/4Q0kYwyVk1 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 19, 2023

Antioch police were called to the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday, the Chronicle reported. The 911 calls reportedly said that people were being stabbed at the location. When the officers arrived, they noticed a vehicle peeling out of the area, and followed it, according to authorities.

The car apparently then crashed in Solano County, and officers took the suspect, who is an Antioch resident but whose identity has not been released, into custody at that location.

Meanwhile, other officers at the Antioch scene provided immediate first aid to three victims who had sustained stab wounds, ABC7 reported. The victims include a 35-year-old pregnant woman, a 14-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old girl. Two of the victims are in critical condition, but authorities have not said which ones.

Police are still investigating the crime, and at this time, there are no further details available about the incident.

