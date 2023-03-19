- Another atmospheric river is developing over Hawaii and will hit the West Coast over the next few days, meteorologists say. It’s possible that it will bring up to 2 inches of rain in the North Bay, East Bay, San Francisco and the Peninsula, but Southern California will likely get the brunt of it. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom touted a plan on Friday to turn the infamous max-security San Quentin Prison into a rehabilitation center. However, he offered few concrete details on what that will look like. [ABC7]
- California entered a contract with nonprofit Civica to manufacture affordable, state-branded insulin for the next 10 years — trying to disrupt the insulin market that has seen prices for the drug increase more than threefold over the past 20 years. The goal is to sell a 10-milliliter vial for $30. [ABC7]
- A 55-year-old man, Oleg Tumasov, who is the owner of Tumasov Fine Art & Gallery in Mountain View, was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a teenage girl who was enrolled in a class at his art studio, authorities said. According to the police, the girl reported the incident after being inappropriately touched by Tumasov on at least one occasion. [Mercury News]
- San Jose had its sixth homicide of the year when a man was found dead on Saturday. Authorities have not released any further details about the incident. [Mercury News]
- Although the Salinas River flooded during the recent storms, it’s finally receding back to its banks. Still, an approximate 200-mile stretch of Highway 1 — mostly near Big Sur, from historic Deetjen’s Inn to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County — remains closed through the weekend. [Mercury News]
- A "smash-and-grab" armed robbery took place in broad daylight at a San Ramon jewelry store, police say. At about 2:45 p.m. Friday, a group of people reportedly held up Heller Jewelers in the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping center on Bollinger Canyon Road and made off with a bunch of jewelry. [KTVU]
Image via Sam Moghadam Khamseh.