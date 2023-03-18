San Francisco police have reportedly launched a search for Chelsea Tamulevich, a 38-year-old woman suspected of abducting her 1-year-old son, Caspian, from a residential facility on Friday evening.

⚠️ CHILD ABDUCTION ⚠️



(1/2) Caspian Tamulevich was taken from a residential facility by his mother, Chelsea Tamulevich, who has no custody rights over Caspian and was not permitted to leave the facility with the child. ➡️ https://t.co/okBhntPYWm pic.twitter.com/l38qJ4cn7t — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 19, 2023

Authorities have issued a public appeal for help in locating the missing child and his mother, who apparently has no custody rights over the boy and was not authorized to leave the facility with him, according to the Chronicle. The facility was situated on the 200 block of Ashbury Street in the Panhandle neighborhood.

Tamulevich is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing all-white clothing, ABC7 reported. The child, Caspian, meanwhile, has brown hair and brown eyes, but his clothing is unknown. Caspian was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Friday night, and police reportedly responded to the scene around 7 p.m.

The San Francisco Police Department is urging anyone who locates Tamulevich or Caspian to immediately call 911 and report their current location.

The department is also encouraging anyone with information about their possible whereabouts to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text message to TIP411, starting with SFPD.

Image courtesy of SFPD.