- A fatal collision killed two occupants of a Dodge Charger that rear-ended a slower-moving big rig just east of Treasure Island on the Bay Bridge late Wednesday night. The collision and subsequent investigation wasn't cleared until Thursday morning, and there was also another, possibly related crash, as well as a man having a mental health crisis on the bridge, with lanes on the bridge ultimately not reopening until 7 a.m.. [KPIX / KTVU]
- Around 68,000 Bay Area PG&E customers remained without power as of late Wednesday. PG&E said that Tuesday, with its extreme winds, was one of the worst outage days in its history. [Bay City News]
- Thirteen inmates at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas have overdosed on fentanyl in the last week, and three prison employees had to be taken to hospitals for possible exposure. [KPIX]
- A couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that killed a 17-year-old girl in Pittsburg last week. [KTVU]
- BART Director Janice Li spoke at an event at Manny's about how San Francisco's failure to adequately address homelessness and addiction often spill over onto BART — but a few other parts of the Bay Area have similar problems and populations. [ABC 7]
- It's that time of year again, and trails in the Presidio are closing for coyote pupping season. [NBC Bay Area]
- This video was going around yesterday, and was published by the Chronicle, of several men using a pickup truck loaded with dirt to try to plug a whole in a busted levee in the Central Valley to keep it from further flooding an orchard. [agleader/Twitter]
- A freight train carrying corn syrup derailed last night in Arizona, near the border of California and Nevada. [New York Times]
