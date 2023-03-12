The next atmospheric river is forecast to come through the Bay Area from Monday evening through Wednesday morning, bringing more wind, rain, and potential floods.

The National Weather Service is predicting wind gusts of up to 70 mph in some places around the Bay — which have the potential to snap tree branches and damage power lines.

Forecast peak wind gusts Monday night through Wednesday morning. 40 to 50 mph gusts for the Valleys, and 55 to 70 mph gusts expected for the immediate coastline and coastal hills above 1000 feet. Expect power outages. More details here: https://t.co/xlZP9V3TqM #cawx pic.twitter.com/3lPbUvpjsE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2023

Already, rain on Sunday prompted the NWS to issue Flood Advisories for Santa Clara and San Mateo counties from until 8:30 p.m., warning of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, as well as area creeks and streams, ABC7 reported.

#BayArea rainfall so far today. This has already lead to flooding across San Mateo and Alameda counties #cawx pic.twitter.com/Oew74Y62jY — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2023

The atmospheric river could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to low-lying land, SFGATE reported, and 3 to 6 inches of rain to higher-elevation areas. The tallest parts of the Bay, like Mount Diablo and the Oakland and Berkeley foothills, might even see 8 inches of precipitation, Patrick Ayd, a meteorologist with NOAA, told SFGATE.

The weather system could also worsen flooding that’s already overwhelmed many parts of the Bay Area, including the levee failure in Monterey County that triggered the evacuation of the unincorporated community of Pajaro Saturday, KPIX reported.

In San Francisco, the city is still distributing sandbags for properties prone to flooding at the Public Works’ operations yard.

The upcoming atmospheric river should be relatively fast-moving, meteorologists say, so it shouldn’t dump as much rain as the past few storms.

