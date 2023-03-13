- A second bank failed over the weekend, Signature Bank, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, but the federal government is assuring everyone that the larger banking industry is sound. The feds have stepped in saying they will guarantee all SVB deposits, insured and uninsured, in the largest intervention since the 2008 financial crisis. [NewsNation]
- President Biden gave a brief televised statement Monday trying to assure Americans of the safety of banking, but meanwhile there was Wall Street unrest surrounding a bunch of regional banks. Shares of Bank of Hawaii, Charles Schwab, First Republic Bank, and PacWest Bancorp were all halted amid plummeting values. [NY Times]
- There were two fatal shootings in Oakland over the weekend. The first was on the 300 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 1 a.m. Saturday; the second was on the 600 block of Hegenberger Road on Sunday morning; the victims have not yet been publicly identified. [KRON4]
- After a ceremonious shutting-off of the Bay Lights two Sundays ago, the bridge lights came back on last night due to a "glitch," and apparently no one could get them to turn off? [KRON4]
- Not a great new distinction for us: Freeway shootings in the Bay Area, once the bane of Los Angeles, are now happening at double the rate here compared to L.A. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle has an explainer about BART's upcoming "fiscal cliff," which may or may not trigger service cuts and more by January 2025.
- A landslide around 8 a.m. Monday morning took down trees and power lines on a part of Bret Harte Avenue in San Rafael. [KTVU]
- Dasha Navalnaya, the 21-year-old daughter of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny who is a junior at Stanford, appeared on the Oscars stage Sunday alongside her mother and the filmmakers of Navalny, the film that won the Best Documentary prize. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Logan Easterling