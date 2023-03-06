- San Francisco's Department of Public Works says it is working overtime to repair potholes in the city after January and February's rains. The department made 1,585 pothole repairs last month, up by 500 from January and about triple their monthly average. [Chronicle]
- The woman killed by a fallen tree on Sunday morning in a San Jose-area park has been identified as 44-year-old Vidyut Nautiyal. Nautiyal was hiking with her 17-year-old son and his Boy Scout troop. [KTVU]
- A 35-year-old Walnut Creek man was arrested last week for an alleged hate crime in Palo Alto in which he allegedly banged on the window of a parked driver, threatened him with brass knuckles, and said, "Go back to your country." [Bay Area News Group]
- Over the weekend, San Francisco firefighters responded to a fire inside a building on the 2200 block of Polk Street where, apparently, an e-scooter battery ignited a small blaze. [SFFD/Twitter]
- Attorney General Rob Bonta's office has reached a settlement with the owners of 14 gas stations in the Bay Area and Northern California, who have been ordered to pay $1.7 million to settle alleged environmental violations relating to spillage and leaks of petroleum into the ground. [KPIX]
- The owners of a puppy named Luka in Mountain View have been reunited with their dog after the pup was left inside a Hyundai Sonata that was stolen last month — but police have not found the car or any suspects. [KRON4]
- There have been two recent mountain lion sightings on the Coastside Trail near Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay, and this has residents on edge. [ABC 7]
- Castro Street dog grooming outfit MudPuppy's had a very good pandemic, business-wise, and they're now expanding into the space next door. [Hoodline]
- A Presidio Heights mansion that was featured in The Princess Diaries was just listed for $8.9 million. [Wall Street Journal]
Photo: Ian Taylor