Police are hoping newly released security video can help identify a suspect in an early morning aggravated assault a few weeks back that occurred on Natoma Street.

Police have been looking for weeks for the suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred in the early morning of Sunday, January 8. The attack took place at the corner of Natoma and New Montgomery streets. But now the Chronicle reports that SFPD has released security video of the attack, which appears wholly unprovoked, and knocked a 78-year-old walking with a cane onto the ground.

The suspect who assaulted this elderly victim is described to be a White or Hispanic male in his late 30s to early 40s with a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with white writing, a white shirt, and black and white sneakers. ➡️ https://t.co/plmBLTFXWh pic.twitter.com/Kinq9HBPxB — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) January 25, 2023

Video of the attack is seen above, and shows the elderly man walking with a cane, while the suspect crosses the street and strikes him on the head with an object for no apparent reason. The suspect then grabs a few possessions and makes off on foot.

Image: SFPD

A still image of the suspect can be seen above, and police are hoping these images and videos can lead to help identifying this individual. Per an SFPD press release, “The suspect is described to be a White or Hispanic male in his late 30’s to early 40’s with a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with white writing, white shirt and black and white sneakers.“

Image: SFPD

Another still image indicates the suspect’s hoodie has a logo on which the word “King” is prominent.

As for the victim, an SFPD release says “an employee from a nearby building helped the victim to his feet. He was transported to a nearby hospital by family for non-life-threatening injuries.”

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Google Street View