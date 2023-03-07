- A dog was rescued from a house fire near Ocean Beach this morning. The one-alarm fire occurred in a Sunset District home on the 2100 block of 42nd Avenue. [KRON4]
- Firefighters in North Lake Tahoe are responding to an increased number of carbon monoxide emergencies due to snow-blocked vents. Natural gas leaks are being caused by the massive snow build-up and snow-clearing efforts, and other problems are happening due to snow-covered combustion heating systems. [Chronicle]
- The probability of that atmospheric river hitting hard by Friday appears to be increasing. The National Weather Service said Monday afternoon "our confidence has increased in potential impacts from an atmospheric river late Thursday into Friday," but the track of the most intense rain remains uncertain. [NWSBayArea/Twitter]
- Oakland business owners have a similar complaint to their SF counterparts: The cops don't do anything about burglaries. There's an apparent surge in burglaries of businesses in Oakland and store owners are angry and frustrated. [KTVU]
- Two of the four Americans kidnapped in the Mexican border city of Matamoros last week have been found dead, and two are alive. The four had traveled from South Carolina so that one of them could get a cheap tummy tuck from a doctor in Matamoros. [Associated Press]
- The Supreme Court appears to be moving toward not ruling on two of its thorniest cases this term: the case involving Title 42, the statute that allows the US to expel migrants who might otherwise qualify for asylum at the Mexico border; and the North Carolina "independent state legislature" case. [New York Times]
- The Barnes & Noble store at the Corte Madera mall is closing next week. [Bay Area News Group]