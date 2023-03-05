- A stillborn baby was discovered at the city-funded encampment in front of San Francisco City Hall in January 2022, city officials reportedly just confirmed. Apparently, the night of Jan. 7, 2022, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to an incident in which the body of a stillborn was discovered in a portable bathroom at the tent village and provided medical care for the mother, who had not alerted officials she was pregnant. [SF Standard]
- A fire broke out in the Outer Richmond neighborhood Sunday morning around 9 a.m., damaging two homes and displacing one person and prompting a shelter-in-place for neighbors. The fire was soon contained and there were no reported injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. [KRON4]
- Santa Rosa police officers seized 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The driver and the passenger, a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old man from Bakersfield, were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of drug trafficking. [Mercury News]
- The highways up to Tahoe and back are still a mess after another snowstorm hit Saturday, forcing closures of Interstate 80 over Donner Summit in both directions due to dangerous driving conditions. Caltrans said that traffic was being held in the westbound direction on I-80 in Truckee due to multiple spin outs over Donner Summit, and eastbound traffic was required to turn back at Colfax, as an avalanche watch continues today. [Chronicle]
- Two men robbed a Verizon store in Pleasant Hill around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, after telling employees they had guns and stealing several phones, according to the city’s police department. Both reportedly fled in a car, and after a chase, the car’s driver was arrested but the passenger who escaped on foot is still at large. [Chronicle]
- While a firetruck and ambulance were responding to a three-car crash on Highway 4 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a fourth car struck both the firetruck and ambulance on scene, according to the Contra Costa Fire Department. Both the firetruck and ambulance had to be taken out of service, but neither the medics and firefighters on the scene during the crash suffered any injuries. [KRON4]
- San Francisco Unified Marina Middle School teachers are reportedly threatening a sickout due to poor working conditions. This comes after the school has apparently lost nearly one-third of the staff this year. [SF Examiner]
Imae via Unsplash/Patrick Perkins.