A two-alarm fire Friday evening displaced two residents and a pet from a multi-residential building on the border of Japantown and Pacific Heights.

The San Francisco Fire Department initially reported it as a one-alarm fire around 4:30 p.m. Friday night, but upgraded the blaze to a two-alarm fire within an hour around 5:15 p.m., according to the department’s tweets.

UPDATE: THIS IS NOW A 2-ALARM FIRE AVOID AREA PIO ENROUTE https://t.co/7dIzFqhYsV pic.twitter.com/N3lipKUpOM — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 4, 2023

The structure fire was reported at 2143 Pine Street, a four-story, multiresidential building, according to KRON4. SFFD warned people to avoid the area.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 5:45 p.m. SFFD said that while there were two people displaced and a German Shepherd rescued from the fire, no injuries were reported (including the dog, who the department tweeted “will be okay”).

Muni service in the area experienced some delays, with the OB 1X having to be rerouted around Pine and Webster, according to the agency's social media.

Over 70 firefighters appeared at the scene, according to Captain John Baxter, the public information officer for SFFD. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any neighboring buildings.

The fire’s origin is under investigation, Captain Baxter said.

KCBS reporters captured a video of the firefighting efforts, as well.

UPDATE: THIS FIRE IS NOW UNDER CONTROL WITH NO INJURIES-2 DISPLACED- 1 DOG RESCUED (will be okay) AND UNDER INVESTIGATION



Thank you, @KCBSAMFMTraffic reporters, for the video https://t.co/cFiKPTdE0d pic.twitter.com/2fCpVBUgXN — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 4, 2023

Image via Google Street View.