Three people, including one minor, were shot in San Francisco from Saturday night into Sunday morning in separate shootings, according to SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani.

The three shootings took place over the course of about four hours from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning, prompting responses from SFPD's night investigations and robbery teams.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the first shooting took place in the Bayview neighborhood, KRON4 reported. A 14-year-old suffered a life-threatening injury from a shooting on the unit block of George Court, police said. After a search warrant was issued, SFPD officers said they arrested a 17-year-old for the shooting and recovered the gun allegedly used.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, also in the Bayview, another 33-year-old San Francisco resident was hit by a stray bullet when walking into a store. The occupants of two cars on the street in the area of 4500 Third Street near Lasalle had been shooting at each other, and the passerby was struck. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The third shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. during an attempted robbery for marijuana, polide said. According to authorities, a 52-year-old was shot and suffered non-life threatening injurites. Details about the neighborhood the third shooting occured in were not released.

All three shootings are still under investigation, police said.

