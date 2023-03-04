- The Bay Area is expecting more rain and snow this weekend (again), meteorologists say. On-and-off rain is expected through Tuesday, and snow is probably for higher-elevation areas of 1,000 to 2,000 feet and possible for regions below 1,000 feet. [KNTV]
- A mountain lion sighting in downtown Half Moon Bay prompted a local elementary school to shelter-in-place order Friday morning, authorities said. Fears of mountain lion attacks have been high since a boy was bitten by a mountain lion in the area last month, but the order was lifted by the afternoon. [ABC7]
- Shannon O’Connor, the Los Gatos woman known as "Party Mom," who is accused of hosting several alcohol-fueled parties for her high school son, was apparently attacked by five other inmates while in custody at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas last year. She suffered severe injuries, including a broken jaw and several missing teeth and was hospitalized. [KNTV]
- A 33-year-old Antioch woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats toward a private Christian school in Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek police said. According to police, it’s unknown whether the woman, Danielle Nye, had any personal connection to the school. [Chronicle]
- This week is Holi, the Hindu celebration of colors and joy, and you can find some spots across the Bay Area this weekend to celebrate on this list. [SF Standard]
- The Warriors are (finally) winning again, as Friday night’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans matches their longest winning streak of the season with five straight victories. [Chronicle]
- Authorities said that a man who allegedly fired shots at people in Santa Rosa led Sonoma County deputies on a chase and ultimately fatally shot himself inside a truck Friday. [Chronicle]
Image via Unsplash/John Thomas.