- The clocks “spring forward” next Sunday, March 12, and just as he does seemingly every year, Senator Marco Rubio has reintroduced a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Rubio passed this same “Sunshine Protection Act” through the Senate last year, but it died in the House, yet people forget we tried this in the 1970s and it was disastrously unpopular. [NY Times]
- After your 2023 tax filing day was delayed until May 15, then the federal tax deadline was extended to October 16, the state of California has followed suit and now neither your federal or state tax filings will be due until October 16. Residents of all nine Bay Area counties are considered “storm victims,” and with the generous extension, 2023 is now the year of the tax procrastinator. [Bay Area News Group]
- Now even Salesforce can’t even afford to occupy Salesforce Tower, and is looking to dump six floors of their own namesake tower for sublease. Since they're laying off 10% of the company, Salesforce doesn’t need all that office space, putting 125,000 square feet of the Salesforce Tower up for sublease. [Chronicle]
- Another new dispensary is coming to the Castro, as something called Positive Green won Planning Commission approval to move into the former Underglass Custom Framing spot near Church and Market Streets. [Hoodline]
- The affordable housing complex coming to the former Haight Street McDonald’s will have a food court on the ground floor, though no tenants have been named yet. [Eater SF]
- VP Kamala Harris is coming to the Bay Area on Friday, for “a roundtable with small business owners on the administration's investments to support them” and (of course) “a political fundraiser.” [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist