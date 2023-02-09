- The NBA trade deadline was rocked by the Kevin Durent to the Phoenix trade, but your Golden State Warriors made their own mark by reacquiring last season’s fan favorite Gary Payton II. Payton was allowed to walk to the Blazers as a free agent after last season, but the Warriors reacquired him Thursday for picks. Though on the flip, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was dealt to the Pistons. [CBS Sports]
- The eight-story affordable housing project coming to the former home of the notoriously sketchy Haight Street McDonald’s has more renderings available. There are already some renderings available on SF.Gov showing plans for the city-owned property, but more detailed renderings are now available. [Chronicle]
- Pandemic raises in CalFresh benefits are set to expire in March, and an estimated 70,000 SF households or around 100,000 people, will see their benefits slashed. San Francisco households eligible for CalFresh-eligible benefits will see benefits drop by an average of $160 per month. [MissionLocal]
- Rahsaan "New York" Thomas, who co-hosts the Pulitzer Prize-winning podcast “Ear Hustle” has been released from San Quentin prison after Governor Newsom commuted his sentence last year. [KTVU]
- SF dumpling spot United Dumplings has opened an Oakland location, in addition to its current Bernal Heights and Marina locations in SF. [Hoodline]
- Former internet titan Yahoo continues to tumble, and will lay off 1,000 more employees, or about 20% of its staff. [CNBC]
Image: Mayor's Office of Housing & Community Development