- There's a window of opportunity to drive to Tahoe today, but that will close again tomorrow, as the next round of snow arrives. The Bay Area is also set for more rain through the weekend into Monday afternoon. [KRON4]
- You've likely heard that Hyundais and Kias are the easiest cars to steal, and Berkeley police say that even more of them are being stolen thanks to a TikTok challenge. In the challenge videos, TikTok users are being shown how to hotwire the cars using a USB cord and a screwdriver. [KPIX]
- The body of an unidentified elderly man was found by a hiker Wednesday at Thornton Beach in Daly City. [KPIX]
- A 33-year-old woman died Tuesday of an apparent drug overdose at Santa Rita Jail, and she is the fourth inmate to die there in six weeks. [KTVU]
- Three female suspects are being sought in a Feb. 24 robbery at a Victoria's Secret shop in Daly City in which $1,000 in merchandise was taken. [KRON4]
- The owner of Tacorea in Nob Hill is decrying the crime in the neighborhood after the restaurant was broken into and burglarized. [NBC Bay Area]
- The morons of the Tennessee legislature have now made all drag shows and "adult cabaret performances" on public property Class E felonies. [ABC 7]
- The Chronicle has some pretty photos of Yosemite National Park under 15 feet of snow.
Photo: Sri Jalustrum