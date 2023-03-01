A pair of juveniles, both female, have been arrested in connection with an unprovoked attack on Super Bowl Sunday in SF's Mission District that left one woman with eye injuries.

SFist briefly noted the arrests Tuesday evening in the February 12 attack that took place in broad daylight on 18th Street between Dolores and Church streets. The victims, a couple with a newborn infant (the baby was at home) who were on their way to a neighborhood bar to watch the Super Bowl, say that two girls on a Lime scooter promptly began yelling at them and attacking them for no other reason than they were in the girls' way, on the sidewalk, where the scooter wasn't supposed to be anyway.

The husband, named Matt, posted about the attack on Nextdoor, saying, "This may have been the last draw [sic] for us in San Francisco, which is no longer a safe place."

Investigators working on the case three days after the attack say they recognized one of the alleged perpetrators, who was already in custody at the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center for an unrelated incident.

The Super Bowl Sunday attack was captured on surveillance cameras from a nearby business, possibly Woods Cerveceria. Per the SFPD, a detective noted that one of the girls looked like a suspect involved in an earlier aggravated assault on Market Street.

"On February 15, 2023, investigators discovered that one suspect, identified as a 17-year-old female was in custody in Alameda County for an unrelated incident. An SFPD investigator who was investigating the suspect for a different aggravated assault that occurred on December 15, 2022, on the 1400 block of Market St. discovered that the suspect was to be released from custody.”

The SFPD moved to have the girl brought to San Francisco, and they developed a probable cause for arrest on felony charges of battery causing serious injury, and assault by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Officers say they spotted the second suspect on February 25 near 24th and Mission streets, and she was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of a felony charge of aggravated assault.

An update on Matt’s wife, who suffered an orbital fracture after reportedly having her head bashed into the wall of Mission High School, was not available, but the Chronicle had a photo of her from behind, carrying her infant son, with her husband by Dolores Park.

Photo: Dan Dennis