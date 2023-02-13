A couple walking on 18th Street outside Mission High School on Sunday says they were set upon and assaulted by two female suspects, allegedly for no reason, or because they were blocking the path of the suspects' electric scooters.

We take any report on Nextdoor with a hefty grain of salt, but local resident Matt Kor is appealing to neighbors or anyone walking in the vicinity of 18th and Church streets just before 4 p.m. on Sunday to be witnesses in their case.

Kor says he and his wife were walking behind the bus stop near 18th and Church at 3:55 p.m. Sunday when two women on Lime scooters "came upon us from behind doing 20 mph." Kor says that he and his wife were apparently not moving fast enough to get out of the suspects' way — as they were illegally riding on the sidewalk — "so they proceeded to attack us, screaming expletives & punching me repeatedly."

According to Kor's account, there was no provocation or words exchanged before the attack.

Kor says that as his wife was pleading with the suspects to stop punching her husband, one of the suspects put her in a chokehold and "proceeded to bash her face in so badly that she was bleeding profusely and needed to be hospitalized and suffered an orbital fracture on her eye and lost vision for hours."

Kor posted photos of his wife being put onto an SFFD ambulance, with blood visible on her hand and face.

"This was a half block from the home we have lived in for almost 15 years across the street from Dolores Park tennis courts directly in back of the 33 bus stop," Kor writes on Nextdoor. "If anyone witnessed this and can step forward with information that will help the police investigation, we would sincerely appreciate it."

He adds that his wife is a recent mother of a six-month-old, and says, "This may have been the last draw [sic] for us in San Francisco, which is no longer a safe place."

Some commenters have suggested contact Lime in order to track down the suspects, and the police are reportedly investigating.

We are awaiting corroboration from the SFPD on the report. Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to called the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

Photo via Nextdoor