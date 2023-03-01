The current gigantic snow dump, combined with January’s storms, could break 40-year-old snowpack records in parts of the state, as the forecast calls for more cold and precipitation through March and possibly into April.

How bad is the current Lake Tahoe-area snowstorm, which has brought traffic to a halt on I-80 and caused avalanche evacuations? For the answer to that question, look no further than the Sugar Bowl Resort marketing office, whose doors opened Wednesday morning to the sight below.

In case you are wondering why we are so slow to get info out this morning. Here is the entrance to the marketing office. pic.twitter.com/oI2QjVaG8R — Sugar Bowl Resort (@sugarbowlresort) March 1, 2023

Those early January storms and floods feel like years ago, as we’ve seen so much extreme weather since, and it’s fair to say at this point that 2023 is shaping up to be a very weird weather year. Now the Chronicle reports that the parts of the Sierra snowpack could break 40-year-old records, as this week’s storm is expected to continue for days, with plenty more precipitation is expected through the month of March.

Over a decade of Tahoe trips and I’ve never seen anything like this. 🥶 10 ft of snow in the last week and more coming! Bring AWD, snow chains, & check Caltrans for highway 80 (currently closed). #CAwx pic.twitter.com/9Uq2lMSjTx — Cynthia Wu (@cynthiawu_) February 28, 2023

“Statewide, the snowpack is 181% of average for this time of year and 156% of average for April 1, when the California snowpack typically peaks,” the Chronicle reports. “In some parts of the Sierra, snowpack levels are even on pace to surpass totals for the 1982-1983 season — the winter of record in the modern era.”

But to unpack this snowpack talk, parts of the Sierra region are on pace to break records, others are not. As the Chron explains, the Southern Sierra is ahead of snowpack levels from that 1982-1983 record, the Central Sierra is a little behind that record pace, and the Northern Sierra is well behind the pace of that 1982-1983 winter record. But all of these areas are far ahead of their snowfall averages for this time of year.

Bill Hudson Palisades Tahoe. “Olympic Valley this am. Most locals can’t get out of their driveways. The place is empty” pic.twitter.com/ppUh91oir1 — Bill Martin (@BillMartinKTVU) March 1, 2023

“It’s very possible we’ll end up vying for one of the top two snow years on record in parts of the state,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in his latest weather video podcast Monday. “We’re going to end this year with a very large Sierra Nevada snowpack,”

After another 18 inches of snow overnight, our storm total over this week is up to 146 inches! That's over 12 FEET of snow‼️ This is the snowiest Oct-Feb period since 1970 as recorded by the Central Sierra Snow Lab near Donner Summit 🤯



Ops blog: https://t.co/Ybk9PQ98A4 pic.twitter.com/N5ZJhUoObu — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) March 1, 2023

As seen above, Palisades Tahoe estimates that they’ve gotten “over 12 FEET of snow” this week. Longer-term forecasts predict that rain is expected to continue through March (here in the Bay Area, it’s predicted that the rain will return Saturday), and possibly into April. That is good for drought conditions, though, as UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab lead scientist and manager Andrew Schwartz tells the Chronicle, “This is the year, I think, that a lot of us were looking for.”

