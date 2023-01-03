Barely 72 hours after being battered by floods, several Bay Area restaurants are gearing up for another “bomb cyclone/atmospheric river,” and many have not even reopened after Saturday’s weather-related mayhem.

The mudslides, downed trees, and floods that plagued San Francisco and the larger Bay Area during Saturday’s historic downpours have many small businesses still closed, particularly around 14th Street in the Mission District and Bernal Heights. But yet another possibly even larger storm is on its way, expected to hit its peak early Wednesday afternoon, and as the Chronicle reports, those same waterlogged businesses on 14th are preparing for yet another round of possible severe flooding damage.

The Mission District Japanese izakaya restaurant Rintaro is still closed after being severely flooded on Saturday, yet management is keenly aware that they are likely in for another pummeling in Wednesday’s storm. According to the Chronicle, Rintaro owner Sylvan Mishima Brackett “planned to build a makeshift dam out of plywood and sandbags to put at the front of Rintaro.”

“At Pink Onion, which is located a few doors down, owner Matthew Coric and family members were busy fabricating industrial metal storm doors to hopefully prevent water from getting into the pizzeria again,” the Chronicle adds. Pink Onion experienced serious damage to its equipment and physical space and still had no gas power as of this morning because its meter was reportedly flooded.

Bernal Heights saw historic flooding and rivers in the streets on Saturday, so that neighborhood too is bracing for the worst on Wednesday. While Precita Avenue darling Marlena “was able to open for New Year’s Eve dinner,” on Saturday night, per the Chron, that was because “San Francisco Public Works helped set up sandbags and redirect water flow to avoid seriously damaging the parklet and sidewalk in front of the restaurant.” But not far away, the Mission’s Stable Cafe and Noe Valley Greek spot Novy have still been unable to reopen since Saturday.

And on top of the loss of business and thus-far incalculable dollar amounts of damage, much of the wreckage encountered by these small businesses may not be covered by insurance. Floods and so-called “acts of God” are often not covered by insurance policies, and a number of businesses may not know for days or weeks whether insurance will cover the damages from this week’s flooding.

“How they decide to see it really will have a huge impact on the future of the restaurant,” Rintaro’s Brackett told the Chronicle.

Image: @sfpublicworks via Twitter