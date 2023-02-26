- Scott Adams, the Bay Area-based creator of the Dilbert comic strip, received a backlash of cancellations on Saturday after defending his remarks that characterized Black individuals as members of a "hate group" that white people should avoid. Several media publishers across the United States condemned Adams' comments as discriminatory, racist, and hateful, and announced that they would no longer host his work on their platforms — and for the final nail in the coffin, Elon Musk publicly announced his support of Adams. [CNN / Washington Post]
- Some light rains Sunday morning will bring about a tenth of an inch to over a third of an inch of precipitation to the Bay Area, but should clear up by the afternoon. However, San Francisco could see some thunderstorms by Monday afternoon and maybe even snow (again). [ABC7]
📡Radar update 8:15 AM - The next storm system is moving in from the north. Who's seeing light rain? #cawx pic.twitter.com/USQuh6xOHW— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 26, 2023
- A 24-year-old man who was stuck on Daly City’s Mussel Rock Park Beach early Sunday morning had to call the Coast Guard to come rescue him. He became stranded on rocks beneath a cliffside around 4:30 a.m., and a Coast Guard helicopter and firefighters were able to complete the rescue by 6 a.m. [KPIX]
- Oakland experienced a surge in violence for the second consecutive night, as several shootings in East Oakland left five people injured and one fatal shooting in Chinatown took the life of a 44-year-old man. The man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries about five hours later, marking the city's fourth homicide in two nights. [Mercury News]
- Two separate collisions involving multiple vehicles occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority, closing southbound Highway 280 near Daly City for a few hours. [KRON4]
Fire companies on scene of two accidents SB Hwy. 280 South of John Daly. Multiple vehicles involved. Avoid the area. Drive safe. pic.twitter.com/DQ5hoKAKd6— North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) February 26, 2023
- A Bay Area community college, Foothill College in Los Altos Hills, placed first on a new list of the top 100 community colleges nationwide, based on an analysis of academic, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education. [KRON4]
Image via Unsplash/Noah Boyer.