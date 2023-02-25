Three different fatal shootings tragically occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. in East Oakland on Friday night, two of which were on the same block. The Oakland Police Department called the incidents "a bloody Friday night" in a statement.

According to the Chronicle, the first shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on International Boulevard and 72nd Avenue in the Coliseum neighborhood. Police arrived to the scene following a ShotSpotter activation, KRON4 reported, and discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

About an hour later, a second shooting occurred around also on International Boulevard on the 700 block, close to Lake Merritt. Officers were flagged down, authories said, and discovered a female gunshot victim. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The third shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of 67th Avenue, near the Seminary neighborhood, where a male victim was found inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead despite efforts to save him, police said.

Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan said that the shootings were "tragedies" in his statement. Police declined to provide any identifying details of the victims, according to the Chronicle, citing active investigations on all three homicides.

