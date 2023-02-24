The eminently popular taco truck El Tonayense was the victim of an armed robbery Wednesday, with the gunman making off with an estimated $500 from the truck, which has done business outside the Harrison Street Best Buy for 17 years.

Few San Francisco food trucks have a cult following anywhere near the magnitude of the well-established El Tonayense taco truck. There are actually three El Tonayense trucks (they also serve burritos, tortas, quesadillas, and of course Mexican coke), but the most celebrated is the El Tonayense that’s been parked outside the Best Buy at Harrison and 13th Streets damn near every day for the past 17 years. That taco truck has been named the best taco truck in San Francisco, and has long been celebrated by local personalities, respected food critics, and national media figures.

All hail the El Tonayense taco truck next to Best Buy on Harrison in SF (and @louieswisher for getting de cabeza and tripa tacos) pic.twitter.com/psRZ3X61io — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 19, 2022



But trouble came for El Tonayense, as Mission Local reports that 13th and Harrison Street El Tonayense was robbed at gunpoint this week. The incident occurred Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., the suspect is simply described as “a man dressed in black,” and between the cash register and tip jar, the truck’s estimated cash losses are about $500.

Moreover, the very same truck had been broken into at that corner just two months prior. “I am not sure if it’s the same [suspect],” El Tonayense’s Irma Rodriguez told Mission Local. “But that person broke the window and the lock, took the camera, soda and everything in the truck.”

This is likely a tough crime to solve, given the sparse suspect description. The best way to support the business may just be to visit an El Tonayense taco truck and tip well, or consider hiring them for catering.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Harassed Berkeley Hot Dog Vendor Juan Macias Says He'll Use Crowdfunded Donations To Launch Food Truck [SFist]

Image: Denis A. via Yelp