- Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County was closed in both directions Friday morning due to hazardous conditions, downed trees, and over six inches of accumulated snow. Snow fell in many spots around the Bay, but the Santa Cruz Mountains may have ended up looking the most like Tahoe. [KTVU]
- And speaking of the drive to Tahoe, I-80 remains shut down in both directions between Colfax and the Nevada state line. Blizzard conditions continue to make things treacherous there. [KPIX]
- Another guy in Altadena has come forward saying the first guy who came forward to claim the $2 billion Powerball jackpot from November stole the ticket from him. It's a bit confusing, but the California lottery says they are confident that Edwin Castro is the winner, unless law enforcement says otherwise. [TMZ]
- Last night's storm knocked out power for most of Calistoga. [Bay City News]
- A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured — in the leg — while riding in a car in downtown Oakland Thursday night, on the 1400 block of Webster Street, by seemingly random gunfire. [East Bay Times]
- A couple of burglars have been targeting businesses along Oakland's Piedmont Avenue, including a crystal shop where they reportedly stole $100,000 worth of Burmese jade. [KTVU]
- In a rare sighting for an urban area, two bald eagles have been seen nesting along a golf course in Alameda. [Chronicle]
- Five Bay Area companies are finalists for this year's innovation awards at South by Southwest, which kicks off March 10. [SF Business Times]
