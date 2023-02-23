- A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion committing at least three convenience store robberies spanning both San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Suspect Frank Bennett is facing three counts of armed robbery, and a search of his home produced a loaded gun, ammo, cash, and clothing belived to have been worn in the robberies. [KPIX]
⚠️UPDATE: PG&E is working w/ CalTrans & the CHP to safely conduct repair work occurring near hwy 101⚠️— Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) February 23, 2023
• A downed tree along Hwy 101 caused damage to a PG&E power line.
• Prior to PG&E making repairs to this section of line, the fallen tree needs to be removed. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/BAPvu2DGhE
- Highway 101 was shut down in both directions between Marsh and Willow Roads in Menlo Park Thursday afternoon, as PG&E had to repair lines where a downed tree had caused power outages that lasted two days for some customers. Traffic is running in both directions again now, but boy howdy, this KTVU video shows some absolutely unbelievable traffic jams on the highway after it reopened. [NBC Bay Area]
- We have the first poll in the four-way race for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat, and it’s bad news for Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna. While nearly 40% remain undecided, Adam Schiff at is 23%, Katie Porter is at 22%, and Lee and Khanna combined have just 10% support. [Examiner]
- Sonoma County has launched a guaranteed income program for low-income families, giving them $500 a month over a two-year trial. [KPIX]
- The City of Vallejo is now investigating allegations that the city attorney’s office “inadvertently” destroyed police shooting recordings, a follow-up on allegations that surfaced in December. [KTVU]
- The Paul Pelosi attack trial of suspect David DePape likely to happen this summer, or at least, that’s what DePape’s attorney says. [Chronicle]
- Il Casaro Pizzeria has a new Marina offshoot called Casaro Osteria, which has the Napolitan-style pizza, but also serves steak, ribs, and halibut cooked in a wood-burning oven. [Hoodline]
Image:@PGE4Me via Twitter