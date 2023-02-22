Amidst Tuesday afternoon’s wind gusts of nearly 65 miles per hour, two metal panels came flying off the SFPUC building near Civic Center, while downed trees and ripped-off roofs kept public employees busy all day.

During Tuesday afternoon’s heavy-duty wind gusts that reached nearly 65 miles per hour and knocked out power for more than 100,000 Bay Area households, we noticed a curious tweet from Broke-Ass Stuart. “Just now part of a building at Polk and Golden Gate fell off and landed on these cars,” he posted.

Just now part of a building at Polk and Golden Gate fell off and landed on these cars. pic.twitter.com/avFZPAwqXl — (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) February 22, 2023



We asked him to elaborate. “I walked by right after it happened,” Broke-Ass Stuart tells SFist. “The security guards or cops or whoever they were, were checking to make sure the people who were in the car didn’t get hurt. Luckily none of them did.”

Powerful wind gusts created chaos in San Francisco Tuesday, blowing a tree onto the Bay Bridge, ripping a roof off of a house, and toppling trees across the city. https://t.co/x50MoJTcBf — KTVU (@KTVU) February 22, 2023



We now have more detail on all this from a KTVU report, which describes that two metal panels came flying off the San Francisco Public Utilities building at 525 Golden Gate Avenue. The incident took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and KTVU confirms that indeed no one was injured, but people were inside those cars, and one “family was sitting inside their vehicle when one panel hit the back of their car.”

The SFPUC confirmed the panels were from their building, though it's not clear if they were part of the structure or part of Ned Kahn's 200-foot-high, wind-activated public art piece on the building's front.

"These were severe winds, and this was an unfortunate situation,” SFPUC spokesperson John Cote told KTVU. “We're looking into exactly what happened, and we are taking steps to ensure the building is safe for people going by and for those inside."

Breaking: Half of a large ficus tree outside of Walgreens at Potrero Ave. & 24th Street fell on a bus stop.



Overhead wires dislodged by the tree threatened a parked sedan and truck, but neither were damaged and no one was injured.



via @chuqin_jiang https://t.co/cmd6PQvPS2 — Mission Local (@MLNow) February 22, 2023



This was not the only wind bedlam across town Tuesday afternoon. Mission Local has the story of a downed tree at 24th and Potrero Streets that snarled traffic and gave folks a good scare (and yes, it was a ficus tree). “Overhead wires dislodged by the tree threatened a parked sedan and truck, but neither were damaged and no one was injured,” that site reports.

High winds in SF blew the roof off of a house on Russia Street, reports of wind damage coming from various parts of the city pic.twitter.com/3eFR5NIuoN — Christien Kafton (@CKaftonKTVU) February 21, 2023



And over in the Excelsior, a roof was literally ripped off a house on Russia Street. Again, there were fortunately no injuries. “We've had 88 wind related calls, that's in addition to our normal 911 calls," SF Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Jonathan Baxter told KTVU Tuesday.

Gusty winds are expected to return Wednesday afternoon, though it is not anticipated they will be as severe as Tuesday,

