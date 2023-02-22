Three people in a car that was reported as stolen in a Vallejo carjacking Tuesday night were killed in a crash following a high-speed chase with CHP officers on I-80 in Fairfield.

The chase began around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-80, as CHP Solano reported in a Facebook post. The car involved, a white Hyundai, had allegedly been carjacked in Vallejo hours earlier, and CHP officers attempted to make a traffic stop when they spotted the vehicle east of American Canyon Road.

"The driver of the Hyundai failed to yield to the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights/siren and a pursuit ensued," CHP says. "The Hyundai exited I-80 at Suisun Valley Road [in Fairfield] while traveling at a high rate of speed and became involved in a solo rollover crash."

All three occupants of the Hyundai died in the crash. As KPIX notes, their names are being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

CHP says that the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident in cooperation with the CHP Golden Gate Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.