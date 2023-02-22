- A one-year-old boy was seriously injured after being pinned under a fallen tree in Boulder Creek, in the Santa Cruz Mountains, on Tuesday. The tree crashed into the boy's family's house, and no one else was injured, but the boy is said to be in critical condition. [NBC Bay Area]
- Over the next 48 hours, parts of the Bay Area could see significant snowfall, including up to four inches in Santa Rosa. The snow accumulation could happen at elevations as low as 500 feet, but places like Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo are the likeliest to see snow accumulate on the ground. [KPIX]
- One person died after an early-morning crash today near the MacArthur Maze in Oakland. Two cars were involved in the collision around 4:40 a.m. near the transition ramp from westbound I-580 to I-80, and one car ended up overturned on its roof — but a woman who was in one of the cars involved subsequently jumped off the overpass to the street below, and later died from her injuries. [KTVU / East Bay Times]
- A 77-year-old woman who was apparently intentionally targeted in a hit-and-run in a church parking lot in Castro Valley earlier this month is recovering from her injuries. [KTVU]
- A Silicon Valley lawyer who nabbed the California vanity plate CASH in the first year that the state offered vanity license plates, in 1970, now wants to sell it for $2 million. [Mercury News]
- Recent Stanford grad Kyla Zhao has a new novel coming out called The Fraud Squad, which is being described as Crazy Rich Asians meets The Devil Wears Prada, set in Singapore. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Darius Zukas