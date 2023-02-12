77-Year-Old Woman Intentionally Hit by Car in East Bay Church Parking Lot, Authorities Say A 77-year-old woman was hurt in a hit-and-run incident at a church parking lot in Castro Valley Saturday evening, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Sunday.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the hit-and-run incident at First Presbyterian Church at 2940 Grove Way in Castro Valley. KRON4 reported that the victim and the driver might have had an altercation in the parking lot. They believe that the male suspect might have brushed the victim with his vehicle, leading to her yelling at him, and him responding back again.

Then, allegedly, he turned his car around to drive into the victim to deliberately stike her. The impact caused the victim to be thrown onto the hood of the car before rolling off onto the ground. Police say that the suspect then fled westbound on Grove Way toward Redwood Road.

First Presbyterian Church in Castro Valley.. Image via Google Street View.

The victim reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries and was later transported to a hospital for treatment, where she's expected to recover, according to the Chronicle.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for the suspect who was driving a mid-2010s white Nissan Sentra with an unknown license plate.

Image courtesy of Alameda County Sheriff's Office.