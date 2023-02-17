A 33-year-old woman was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of homicide in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood, and the victim was apparently her husband or ex-husband.

As Bay City News reports, police responded to the first block of Northridge Road at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a fatal shooting. They arrived to find a 36-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. His name has not been released.

The suspect, Charmela Smith, who was apparently known to the victim, was immediately identified and taken into custody.

Per the SFPD, the 33-year-old woman was booked suspicion of homicide, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or former spouse, assault with a firearm, and receiving stolen property.

The latter charge has not been explained in the context of the homicide.

This appears to be San Francisco's seventh homicide of the year to date.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Photo: Google Street View