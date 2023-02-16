Police in San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland are all on the lookout for a mother they describe as a “heavy drug user,” and whom they believe abducted the two-year-old whom she lost custody of, now missing for 24 hours.

The San Jose Police Department has issued an alert over a child abduction that allegedly occurred Wednesday afternoon in San Jose, where the suspect was last known to live in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, and the mother and child were last seen Wednesday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum BART station. NBC Bay Area reports that San Jose Police are asking for the public’s help to find two-year-old abducted toddler Tayana, whom they say was abducted by her biological mother Crystal Mendez who no longer has custody, and they’re concerned because they describe Mendez as a “heavy drug user.”

⚠️⚠️ Child abduction ⚠️⚠️



We are currently working a parental kidnapping of a 2 year old. Suspect Crystal Mendez abducted her 2 year old daughter yesterday. We are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect and baby Tayana. pic.twitter.com/elzEsUQ7Ru — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 16, 2023

“We are currently working a parental kidnapping of a 2 year old,” the San Jose PD says in the above tweet. “Suspect Crystal Mendez abducted her 2 year old daughter yesterday. We are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect and baby Tayana.”

3/ Last known images of the suspect leaving the apartment in San José. pic.twitter.com/oOGSs6hWyn — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 16, 2023

Police say the toddler Tayana was abducted at around 3 p.m. from Mendez's ex-husband’s residence in San Jose. The department adds that “They were last seen yesterday afternoon at the Oakland BART station,” though KGO clarifies that this was the Oakland Coliseum BART station.

"Right now, our primary concern is for this child given the mom's drug use, other issues that led the county to revoking custody of this child," San Jose police sergeant Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area.

5/ The stroller is black and teal. Baby Tayana was last seen wearing a white jacket with pink sleeves and blue colored pants.



Help us find Tayana.



RTs are appreciated. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 16, 2023

The suspect Mendez is described as being “5-1, 150 pounds, [with] long brown hair, brown eyes,” and was wearing a “white hooded jacket, black skinny jeans with ripped knees, [and] dark colored sneakers.” They add that she has a "tattoo of ‘Dante’ on her neck."

Police add that “The stroller is black and teal,” and that the missing toddler Tayana “was last seen wearing a white jacket with pink sleeves and blue colored pants.”

KGO notes that the public’s help is essential in this investigation, because police say “They don't believe she has a place to go to and will likely be roaming the streets of San Francisco or possibly back in San Jose.”

Since this is a multi-county investigation, the San Jose Police Department says “If seen or located call 911 immediately.”

