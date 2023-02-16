A fire Thursday morning in the Richmond District displaced 13 residents, two of whom were rescued with injuries, and one cat was rescued without injury.
The San Francisco Fire Department received a call at 9:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire in progress at 209 14th Avenue (at California), and they responded by 9:55 a.m. according to tweets from SFFD Captain Jonathan Baxter.
The one-alarm fire was deemed under control by 11:41 a.m.
Two people required rescue, including one by ladder, per the Chronicle. A cat was also rescued and reunited with its owner.
The two people who were rescued were said to be in "moderate" condition after being transported to a local emergency room.
In total, 13 residents of the building were displaced, and the Red Cross was on the scene offering aid.
