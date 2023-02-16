A fire Thursday morning in the Richmond District displaced 13 residents, two of whom were rescued with injuries, and one cat was rescued without injury.

The San Francisco Fire Department received a call at 9:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire in progress at 209 14th Avenue (at California), and they responded by 9:55 a.m. according to tweets from SFFD Captain Jonathan Baxter.

The one-alarm fire was deemed under control by 11:41 a.m.

Two people required rescue, including one by ladder, per the Chronicle. A cat was also rescued and reunited with its owner.

The rescued cat, and the burned building, via SFFD/Twitter

UPDATE: 1-ALARM FIRE UNDER CONTROL AT ADDRESS 209 14TH AVE



DISPATCHED 0950 AM

ON SCENE 0955 AM

UNDER CONTROL 1141 AM

13 DISPLACED

2 RESCUED - TAKEN TO ER IN MODERATE CONDITION

1 CAT RESCUED

UNDER INVESTIGATION https://t.co/mmJmJ8eDto pic.twitter.com/ttuumcPsNU — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 16, 2023



The two people who were rescued were said to be in "moderate" condition after being transported to a local emergency room.

In total, 13 residents of the building were displaced, and the Red Cross was on the scene offering aid.