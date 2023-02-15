- The suspect in the Sunset home explosion, 53-year-old Darron Price, appeared in court today with his court-appointed public defender. Deputy Public Defender Sierra Villaran said she and her client "vehemently" deny the accusations, including manslaughter related to the death of his wife, and said in court, "What we do know here is that Mr. Price is going through what I can only describe as an unimaginable amount of pain and trauma from this incident." [Chronicle]
- Yet again, Republicans in the House are subpoena-ing tech CEOs to demand answers about whether their conservative constituents are being censored and kept from talking about Hunter Biden's laptop. House reps, led by Jim Jordan [R-Ohio], now want to "understand how and to what extent the Executive Branch coerced and colluded with companies and their intermediaries to censor speech," and they want to hear from Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Tim Cook, and Andy Jassy of Amazon.com. [KPIX]
- In the Super Bowl Sunday attack near Dolores Park involving two female suspects on a Lime scooter, the police say they are investigating, and Lime says they believe they have identified the rider/renter and have banned them from the platform. [Chronicle]
- There was a homicide this morning in downtown Oakland, around 8 a.m., on the 300 block of 17th Street. [KRON4]
- Rep. Barbara Lee has filed her paperwork with the intention of running for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. [KPIX]
- An at-risk 27-year-old San Francisco man with autism, Avery Johnson, went missing on February 3 from his home on the 1500 block of Eddy Street, and police are seeking help locating him. [Bay City News]
- Two big Northern California craft breweries, Cloverdale-based Bear Republic and the East Bay's Drake’s Brewing, are merging. [East Bay Times]
- Rihanna and A$AP Rockey are showing off their baby on the cover of British Vogue. [KPIX]
Photo: Darwin Bell