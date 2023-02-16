66-year-old Zhao Chunli, the suspect in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting, is due in court today for a plea hearing. Zhao has already admitted to the killings in a jailhouse interview. [NBC Bay Area]

SF City officials held a private meeting with residents of 22nd Avenue near the site of last week's home explosion. Those with damaged homes and those who experienced the trauma of the blast are seeking city resources. [ABC 7]

Car burglaries don't just happen in San Francisco! A prolific burglar or crew hit 20 cars in one night in one Pleasant Hill neighborhood on Feb. 3, smashing windows and grabbing stuff. [KTVU]

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo is pissed that Mayor Sheng Thao didn't seek his advice before firing Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. [KPIX]

Service on two BART lines, the red line from Richmond to Millbrae and the green line from Berryessa to Daly City, was briefly suspended this morning due to unscheduled track maintenance. [East Bay Times]

A Richmond couple is looking to sell the 1970s Boeing Muni light-rail car that they bought from the SFMTA in the 90s and turned into an office, and they're entertaining all offers (read: it's going to cost a shit-ton to move it). [Chronicle]

Former Stanford and Detroit Lions football player Stanley Wilson Jr., the son of former Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson, has died at age 40, after collapsing a mental institution in L.A. County where he was remanded last year following an arrest for vandalism. [TMZ]

Firefall season is on in Yosemite, and on days when conditions aren't perfect, you can still catch a brief glimpse of the sunset phenomenon, you just need to be patient. [SFGate]

Top image: Zhao Chunli appears for his arraignment in San Mateo Superior Court on January 25, 2023 in Redwood City, California. Zhao is charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in Monday's shootings at two separate locations. (Photo by Shae Hammond-Pool/Getty Images)