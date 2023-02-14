- It's Valentine's Day, and a survey of Bumble app users in the Bay Area found that over half say they don't feel the pressure to be out any sort of date. Also, one in three said that this should be a day for "self love," and whatever that means to you. [KPIX]
- A shooting took place Monday night at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, killing three students, and several of the students at the school had been students at Oxford High, where a shooting took place last year. Oddly, the shooter had a note in his pocket threatening two schools in New Jersey where he had ties. [NY Times / NBC Philadelphia]
- A 32-year-old Oakland man arrested on unrelated charges is being charged with human trafficking after a teen girl came forward accusing him of making her work as a sex worker. The girl says that suspect Nile Steward threatened her at gunpoint when she changed her mind and decided she didn't want to work for him. [East Bay Times]
- A person was found stabbed to death early this morning, around 1:10 a.m., on the 500 block of Ellis Street in the Tenderloin. That would be San Francisco's sixth homicide of the year to date. [KRON4]
- Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, has announced a bid for the presidency in 2024. [KTVU]
- The person who won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot in November, in Altadena in Los Angeles County, has come forward and their name will be revealed. [KTVU]
- A new state bill being put forward by state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) would allow corner stores without hard liquor licenses to sell those low-ABV canned cocktails. [Chronicle]
- Don't forget the annual, maybe still popular Valentine's Day Pillow Fight is at 5:30 p.m. today. [SFist]
Photo: Guillaume Lorrain