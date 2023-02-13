- A car was used in a smash-and-grab burglary at the Lids store at Fisherman's Wharf Monday morning, smashing through the front windows of the store. It's unclear what was stolen, police say, and by the time they arrived the suspects had fled the scene on foot, leaving the car somewhere nearby. [SFGate / Reddit]
- Oakland police are investigating a sexual assault that took place Monday in broad daylight near Lake Merritt. The assault allegedly took place on the 200 block of Grand Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. [KRON4]
- Shake Shack is paying a $20,000 fine to a former trans employee at its Oakland location who says he was repeatedly misgendered at work. The former employee says that coworkers persisted in misgendering him and that management declined to do anything about it, and this violates California law. [Chronicle]
- Another sideshow shut down the Bay Bridge over the weekend, this one beginning around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes. The subsequent traffic jam blocked the eastbound and westbound lanes for at least a half hour or more, and CHP is still seeking help identifying participant cars. [KPIX]
- Those sex-work-stifling barricades that went up last week on Capp Street were just immediately shoved aside over the weekend by sex workers. [Mission Local]
- The SF Sheriff's Department Oversight Board is considering putting a gag order on its civilian board members, to keep them from speaking to the media on matters that haven't been voted on yet. [Mission Local]
- Southwest Airlines is bringing back nonstop service between Oakland and Baltimore, which was suspended in December 2020. [SF Business Times]
- Hong Kong Lounge II is back! But it's called HK Lounge Bistro, and it's across town in SoMa, at 7th and Folsom. [Hoodline]
Photo via Reddit